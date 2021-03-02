Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Trading Up 5.5%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 317,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 88,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

CDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $206.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the period.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

