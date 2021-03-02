Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Up 5.2%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 1,471,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,333,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $91.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.