Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.88. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 951,050 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $86.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 in the last three months. 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

