Celo Dollar One Day Volume Tops $429,143.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.79 million and $429,143.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,836,171 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

