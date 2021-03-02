Celo Market Capitalization Tops $736.12 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $736.12 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00008152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.