Celo Price Hits $3.89 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00007985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $717.20 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00488197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00078127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00079213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00498467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.