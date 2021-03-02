CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CEMIG’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CEMIG will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEMIG.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIG. HSBC raised their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CIG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 126,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

