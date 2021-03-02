Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Decreased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.21% of Centene worth $73,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.