CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 312,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

