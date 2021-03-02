Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTG shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 534.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

