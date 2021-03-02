Centric Cash Market Cap Hits $374,835.89 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $374,835.89 and $253,008.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00034287 BTC.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

