Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading Down 6%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s stock price fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.22. 2,286,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,788,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRNT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $340.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.