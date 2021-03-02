Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $32,406,000.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 1,478,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,700. Certara has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

