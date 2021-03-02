Cerus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,474 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,987% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Cerus alerts:

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $456,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $456,716.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 293,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.