ChainX Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.59 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $77.59 million and $1.37 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.05 or 0.00020445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

