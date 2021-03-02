ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.