ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of ChampionX worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,301,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 267,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ChampionX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.01.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

