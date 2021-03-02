Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chargepoint stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 104,972 shares.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

