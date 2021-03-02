ChartEx Price Hits $0.0607 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $180,804.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00496844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00074798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00506962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

