Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.81 and traded as high as C$11.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$11.11, with a volume of 422,674 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on CSH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,480.49%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

