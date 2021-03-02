Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chase alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $102,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chase during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chase by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.