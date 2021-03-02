ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $101.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.66% from the company’s previous close.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $229,336.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,948 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 796.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,127 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,536,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,182,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,155 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

