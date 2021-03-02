Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $281.38

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.38 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 283.50 ($3.70). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 88,417 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.38. The company has a market capitalization of £408.95 million and a PE ratio of 22.71.

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

