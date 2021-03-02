Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 490,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

CVX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.78. 453,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. The company has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

