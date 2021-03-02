Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 5.7%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.09 and last traded at $98.86. 2,665,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,850,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

