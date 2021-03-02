Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 203.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 54.4% during the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 211,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

