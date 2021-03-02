Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Up 6.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.61. 552,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,458,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $664.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chimerix by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

