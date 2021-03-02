China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.80. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 41,532 shares.

CAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.00 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 63.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.