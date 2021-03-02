China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.41

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $12.44. China Finance Online shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 24,211 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

