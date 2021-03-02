China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.41

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $12.44. China Finance Online shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 24,211 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.
About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
