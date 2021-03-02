China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Financial Comparison

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Finance and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26%

Volatility and Risk

China Finance has a beta of 5, meaning that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Finance and MarketAxess, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 0 7 4 0 2.36

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $504.20, indicating a potential downside of 12.93%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than China Finance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Finance and MarketAxess’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess $511.35 million 43.03 $204.90 million $5.40 107.24

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Summary

MarketAxess beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

