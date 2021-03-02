China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 265.8% in February

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 265.8% from the January 28th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Overseas Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of CNPPF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

