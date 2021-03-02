Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

CD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock.

CD stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

