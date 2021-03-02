Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Critical Survey

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68%

This table compares Chindata Group and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 61.32 -$24.69 million N/A N/A Alphabet $161.86 billion 8.65 $34.34 billion $51.56 40.26

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alphabet 0 1 20 0 2.95

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $2,198.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Summary

Alphabet beats Chindata Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. The company has an agreement with Sabre Corporation to develop an artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for travel. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

