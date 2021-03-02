Chirag Shah Sells 5,904 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 383,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $28,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 35,846 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $13,212,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

