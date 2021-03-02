Chirag Shah Sells 5,904 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 383,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
