Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.88

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as low as C$12.73. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 627,249 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on CHP.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.88.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

