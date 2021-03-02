Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.85.

Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 939,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,325. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The company has a market cap of C$717.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.65.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

