Chromia Market Cap Hits $25.45 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $25.45 million and $5.64 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00813131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

