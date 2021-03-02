Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Cap of $6.50 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 180.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.16 or 0.00018595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $399,901.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 177.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

