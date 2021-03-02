CI Financial (CIXX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/4/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/2/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

1/14/2021 – CI Financial is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,467,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,807,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

