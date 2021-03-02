CIBC Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

