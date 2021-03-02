CIBC Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$122.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.85.

TSE:BMO traded up C$1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$107.53. The company had a trading volume of 919,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$99.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.81. The company has a market cap of C$69.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

