CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 53,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,791,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,200,238.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,541.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 1,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$650.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00.

On Monday, February 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, January 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,177.40.

On Monday, January 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 80,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,466.02.

Shares of MBA traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.70. 40,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,445. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.33.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

