Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $536,658.99 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cigna stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,308. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.99.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.