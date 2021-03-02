Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEC. Cowen lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

XEC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 3,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

