Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.05

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.05 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 12,281,451 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.05.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.