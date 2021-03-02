Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,083 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.21% of Cintas worth $77,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.79. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

