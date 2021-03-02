Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 290.0% in February

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CPHRF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

