Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is FAI Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

FAI Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.6% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 148,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,968,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

