Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,362,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,118,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 100,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 461,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,968,676. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

