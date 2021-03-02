Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the January 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CNWT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 160,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,279. Cistera Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions.

